Education

Hong Kong’s Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns

Unveiling the curtain on the annual health assessment service results for the 2022/23 school year, the Department of Health in Hong Kong reported a rise in health concerns among primary and secondary school students. The free service, targeting over 330,000 students, aims to identify and manage health issues at an early stage.

Rising Eye Health Concerns

Vision problems have been a major highlight of the report, particularly among younger primary students. The percentage of Primary One students wearing corrective lenses has seen a surge from 11% in 2015/16 to 15% in 2020/21, marking a need for increased optometry referrals. Vision issues can lead to debilitating symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and vertigo and can significantly impact quality of life, inducing depression, anxiety, and physical injuries. Over 800,000 patients are hospitalized annually due to fall injuries linked to visual impairments.

The Obesity Epidemic Continues

Additionally, the report pointed to the persistently high rates of overweight and obesity among students, a problem partially attributed to lifestyle changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Student Health Service (SHS) continues to encourage healthy living habits, providing individualized dietary advice for weight management.

Mental Health Crises Amid Students

The assessment also revealed an alarming increase in students needing referrals for psychosocial and behavioral problems. Some students have reported suicidal thoughts or attempts, prompting the SHS to intensify its focus on mental health. In response, the SHS has introduced outreach programs, resources like the 18111 – Mental Health Support Hotline, and a Three-Tier School-based Emergency Mechanism.

In light of these findings, the Department of Health urges students to enroll for the 2023/24 school year’s annual health assessment, signaling its commitment to early detection and management of student health issues.

Education Health
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

