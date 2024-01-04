Hong Kong to Enforce Stricter Licensing Rules for Beauty Clinics

In a landmark move, Hong Kong is poised to bring into effect stringent licensing regulations for beauty clinics, a decision spurred by incidents of ill-fated beauty treatments. The enforcement of these rules, as a part of the Private Healthcare Facilities Ordinance passed in 2018, is expected to take place this year. The ordinance necessitates every clinic to appoint a registered doctor or dentist as the chief medical executive, openly advertise service prices, establish quality and safety standards, and formulate complaint handling procedures.

A Response to Botched Procedures

This regulatory overhaul emerged in response to public outcry following the death of a woman who underwent high-risk experimental cell therapy at a beauty center in 2012. Additionally, suspicions arose about 20 women contracting infections after receiving injections from four beauty premises. These incidents underscored the urgent need for regulatory measures in the sector.

Hurdles in Implementation

Despite the pressing demand, full enforcement of the ordinance has been delayed owing to a critical shortage of medical staff needed for inspections. The Department of Health, grappling with a nearly 40% vacancy in positions for medical officers at its Office for Regulation of Private Healthcare Facilities, has struggled to enforce the law. However, it is committed to initiating clinic licensing and exemption procedures this year.

Upcoming Legislation on Medical Devices

Simultaneously, health authorities are working to reintroduce legislation concerning medical devices, an initiative stalled since 2018. The proposed law, which is not expected to come into effect before 2025, will regulate devices used in cosmetic procedures. At present, there is no specific law overseeing the import and sale of medical devices. Even though a voluntary listing system exists—allowing manufacturers to register their devices—the department tends to favor purchases from those listed, with public healthcare following suit.

The Future of Medical Device Regulation

The upcoming Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation will take charge of medical devices regulation in the future. However, this move has been met with skepticism from industry experts who express concerns about the potential impact of these regulations on product availability and the distinction between medical and cosmetic devices.