Hong Kong Researchers Link Streptococcus anginosus with Increased Stomach Cancer Risks

Researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying Streptococcus anginosus (S. anginosus) as a significant risk factor for stomach cancer.

Advertisment

This revelation, marking a pivotal shift in the understanding of gastric cancer's etiology, was shared by Professor Joseph Sung Jao-yiu, a leading figure in the study and an emeritus professor at CUHK. Sung emphasized the importance of this finding, noting that while Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and genetics were known major risk factors, the role of other bacteria like S. anginosus was previously unclear.

Unveiling a Hidden Culprit

The study, which received global recognition by being published in Cell, a top-tier biology journal, is the first of its kind led by CUHK to explore the connection between S. anginosus and gastric cancer. Early investigations suggested that even after the eradication of H. pylori, patients remained at risk for stomach cancer, prompting researchers to examine other potential bacterial culprits.

Advertisment

It was found that S. anginosus is prevalent in 50 to 70 percent of Chinese subjects, significantly higher compared to H. pylori's infection rate of about 40 percent. This bacterium's ability to thrive in strongly acidic conditions allows it to persist in the stomach, potentially kickstarting tumor growth even in the absence of H. pylori.

Dr. Fu Kaili, the study's first author, detailed how S. anginosus triggers inflammation and alters the gastric microbiome, creating a more conducive environment for cancer progression.

The research highlights S. anginosus's role in impairing gastric barrier function and promoting cell proliferation, revealing its direct involvement in the formation of gastric cancer. Moreover, the study introduces the potential of using S. anginosus as a biomarker for high cancer risk, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and preventive strategies.