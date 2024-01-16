Hong Kong Mourns Loss of Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr Wilson Ho

On a fateful Sunday night in Wan Chai, the city was robbed of one of its most distinguished personalities, Dr Wilson Ho Wai-sun, in a tragic traffic collision. The renowned plastic surgeon along with a 47-year-old female passenger succumbed to their injuries after their taxi crashed into a Citybus double-decker. The intersection of Harbour Road and Fleming Road turned into a site of profound loss, with Ho being declared dead two hours later at Queen Mary Hospital.

A Stalwart in the Medical Fraternity

Dr Ho, 59, was recognized for his trailblazing work in the cosmetic surgery sector. His contributions to the field were significant, including the compassionate care he provided to victims of the 1996 Pat Sin Leng hill fire. Stanley Cheung Yun-Hang, a survivor of the fire, fondly remembers Ho's kind and attentive approach to his patients. The doctor's expertise extended to specialized injectables like fillers and Botox, earning him international acclaim.

A Life Cut Short Amid Controversy

Despite a previous controversy over professional misconduct in 2013, Dr Ho's work was widely celebrated in the industry. He left an indelible mark on Hong Kong's plastic surgery sector, a legacy that now mourns his untimely demise. The taxi driver involved in the accident has been taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A Legacy Remembered

Dr Ho's death has been met with widespread shock and mourning among his peers. Condolences have poured in from various parts of the world, recognizing his significant contributions. Professional entities like The Federation of Medical Societies and the Hong Kong Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons have expressed their sorrow and appreciation for his substantial contributions to Hong Kong's plastic surgery sector.