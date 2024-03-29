Hong Kong Lawmakers Urge Enhanced Support for Carers Amid Rising Burnout Cases

Hong Kong has witnessed a distressing uptick in caregiver burnout, underscored by a recent tragic incident in Kowloon Tong, where an elderly woman was charged with the murder of her husband. Lawmakers and community advocates are now vociferously calling for the establishment of dedicated support centres and better identification of high-risk carers across the city.

Shining a Light on the Plight of Carers

Social welfare sector lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen highlighted a critical case signaling the urgent need for systemic change. An 84-year-old man with dementia and muscular atrophy was found deceased, while his 71-year-old wife, now charged with murder, was discovered injured. This incident has shone a harsh light on the immense pressures faced by carers, pressures that transcend socioeconomic boundaries. Tik emphasized that current support services are woefully inadequate, lacking a carer-centric approach and failing to address the unique needs of middle-class families. The fragmented nature of these services further complicates carers' access to necessary support.

Proposals for Better Support and Recognition

In response to these challenges, proposals have been put forth to bolster support for carers. Tik Chi-yuen suggested that the Hospital Authority should work closely with social workers to identify carers at high risk. Additionally, the implementation of emotional counselling services at community centres could provide much-needed relief. Crystal Yuen Shuk-yan, from the Society for Community Organisation, pointed out the inadequacy of current emotional support mechanisms, advocating for more comprehensive and long-term solutions. Lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk-foon added that with the rising number of dementia patients, there needs to be greater focus on both these patients and their carers, suggesting public-private partnerships to extend more robust support.

Community and Legislative Actions

The launch of a pilot scheme in Tsuen Wan and Southern districts represents a positive step towards addressing these issues, with care teams actively identifying and assisting needy households. Moreover, facilities like the Jockey Club Kwai Wah Health and Wellbeing Centre are crucial in offering a range of community health support services, emphasizing the importance of health promotion and carer training to prevent burnout. These initiatives underscore a growing recognition of the critical role carers play and the need for a more supportive framework to sustain them.

As Hong Kong grapples with the rising challenge of caregiver burnout, the calls for action by lawmakers and community advocates underscore a pressing need for systemic change. By establishing dedicated support centres, improving identification of high-risk carers, and offering comprehensive assistance, Hong Kong can better care for those who care for others. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the complex challenges faced by carers, urging immediate and concerted efforts to address their needs and prevent further tragedies.