Health

Homeless Man’s Struggle with Alcoholism Exacerbated by Housing Crisis

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Homeless Man's Struggle with Alcoholism Exacerbated by Housing Crisis

Homeless since September, Davy Short of St. John’s is caught in a paradoxical loop – his struggle with alcoholism impedes his ability to maintain stable housing, and his lack of a permanent address hinders his access to the treatment he needs. Short, currently on a waitlist for an in-patient rehabilitation program in Harbour Grace, has been informed that he cannot be admitted without a stable address to return to post-treatment.

In the Grip of a Housing Crisis

The housing crisis exacerbates Short’s predicament, evident in the strain on the healthcare and housing systems. As he grapples with the emergency shelter system’s challenges, including conditions rife with rodents and prevalent drug use, his quest for sobriety is repeatedly thwarted. Despite his efforts, including a stint at a detox center, his unstable living situation continually leads to relapses.

A Policy Conundrum

The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC) operates a policy that further complicates Short’s situation. If someone vacates a shelter bed, the NLHC reallocates it on a nightly basis, leaving the homeless in perpetual uncertainty. A spokesperson from a local health services authority stated that while they typically request a fixed address for follow-up care, they do try to connect clients with housing support.

Waiting for a Safe Space

Despite these efforts, Short remains in limbo, without a fixed address or a clear path to rehabilitation. The provincial government has recently highlighted new housing units in St. John’s, but Short continues to seek a safe, permanent space to bolster his sobriety.

Health
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

