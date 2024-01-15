Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, a renowned provider of personalized support services for older individuals, has received the prestigious ‘Five Star Employer’ award. This accolade is an acknowledgment of the company’s high employment standards and its unwavering commitment to nurturing staff wellbeing. The survey carried out by Workbuzz in November 2023 provided insights into the satisfaction and happiness of its workforce, further emphasizing the company’s dedication to its employees’ welfare.

Recognizing Excellence in Elder Care

The ‘Five Star Employer’ award is a testament to the company’s high-quality service and the satisfaction of its employees. Mike Keig, the owner of Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, expressed immense pride in receiving the award. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to not only our clients but also our employees. Our team is the backbone of our service, and their satisfaction is our priority,” said Keig.

Surge in Elder Care Enquiries

The festive season witnessed an unexpected consequence – a surge in elder care inquiries. As families spent more time together, the need for professional care among elderly relatives became more evident. This increased awareness and demand for care services have subsequently led to an influx of job opportunities in the care sector.

Opportunities in the Care Sector

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare is keen on welcoming individuals interested in starting or advancing their careers in the care sector. The company emphasizes that no prior experience in care is necessary as it provides comprehensive training and support for new hires. Furthermore, it focuses on pairing care professionals with clients based on shared interests and personality traits. This approach facilitates the formation of genuine companionships and offers a fulfilling work experience.