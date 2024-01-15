en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, a renowned provider of personalized support services for older individuals, has received the prestigious ‘Five Star Employer’ award. This accolade is an acknowledgment of the company’s high employment standards and its unwavering commitment to nurturing staff wellbeing. The survey carried out by Workbuzz in November 2023 provided insights into the satisfaction and happiness of its workforce, further emphasizing the company’s dedication to its employees’ welfare.

Recognizing Excellence in Elder Care

The ‘Five Star Employer’ award is a testament to the company’s high-quality service and the satisfaction of its employees. Mike Keig, the owner of Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, expressed immense pride in receiving the award. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to not only our clients but also our employees. Our team is the backbone of our service, and their satisfaction is our priority,” said Keig.

Surge in Elder Care Enquiries

The festive season witnessed an unexpected consequence – a surge in elder care inquiries. As families spent more time together, the need for professional care among elderly relatives became more evident. This increased awareness and demand for care services have subsequently led to an influx of job opportunities in the care sector.

Opportunities in the Care Sector

Home Instead Weston-super-Mare is keen on welcoming individuals interested in starting or advancing their careers in the care sector. The company emphasizes that no prior experience in care is necessary as it provides comprehensive training and support for new hires. Furthermore, it focuses on pairing care professionals with clients based on shared interests and personality traits. This approach facilitates the formation of genuine companionships and offers a fulfilling work experience.

0
Business Health United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First
Cboe Digital, in a significant industry milestone, has successfully launched margined Bitcoin and Ether futures. This marks Cboe Digital as the first U.S. regulated exchange offering both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform. The launch was bolstered by support from several notable trading and financial service firms, including Blockfills, DV Trading LLC,
Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
1 min ago
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
1 min ago
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High: Sensex Crosses 73,000, Nifty Surpasses 22,000
48 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High: Sensex Crosses 73,000, Nifty Surpasses 22,000
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
49 seconds ago
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
1 min ago
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
22 seconds
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
27 seconds
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
40 seconds
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
57 seconds
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
1 min
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
1 min
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
1 min
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
1 min
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
14 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
23 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
42 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app