Health

Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand

Amidst the biting chill of winter, a beacon of hope shines in Snohomish County for seniors and adults with disabilities. That beacon, named Homage, is an organization committed to delivering critical services to these vulnerable individuals. However, the organization now finds itself in an urgent predicament: the need for donations to sustain its home repair program.

The Home Repair Program

The home repair program is a lifeline for homeowners with disabilities and those aged 62 and above with low to moderate incomes. The program is designed to address health and safety-related repairs, a necessity for a safe and comfortable living environment. The range of services it provides is varied, including plumbing, weatherization, roof repair, handrail installations, minor carpentry, and smoke alarm installation. The labor is provided free of charge, and materials are either free or offered at a cost price depending on the homeowner’s income level.

The Current Crisis

However, the unprecedented demand for these services is now threatening the program’s sustainability. The surge in repair requests coupled with escalating labor costs has resulted in a significant drain on Homage’s resources. The organization has already undertaken numerous furnace and water heater repairs and replacements this year alone, further stretching its already strained resources.

A Plea for Help

In response to this crisis, Homage has set an ambitious fundraising target of $30,000 by January 31. This funding will enable the organization to continue meeting the needs of its clients and ensure they remain warm during the harsh winter months. Homage CEO, Keith Bell, underscores the importance of a safe and healthy home, particularly for individuals on a fixed income. His commitment is unequivocal: to help people stay in their homes, despite the challenges.

As Homage stands at the frontline, striving to ensure the well-being of homeowners in need, the organization is hoping for a generous response to its call for donations. The goal is not just to repair homes, but to uphold the dignity and quality of life for those who reside within them.

Health
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

