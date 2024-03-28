Holy Week 2024: Safety Measures Surge as DOH, SMC, PCG Ramp Up Precautions

As Holy Week approaches, a time of increased travel and reflection for many, the Department of Health (DOH), San Miguel Corp. (SMC), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are taking significant steps to ensure public safety on the road and at sea. With road traffic injuries peaking among Filipinos aged 15-29 and a notable rise in accidents, these measures come as a crucial intervention.

DOH Calls for Vigilance on the Roads

The DOH has issued a reminder for motorists to engage in safe driving practices to prevent road crashes. With the alarming increase in road traffic deaths, the health agency's advice includes regular vehicle maintenance, avoiding alcohol while driving, not using cell phones when driving, and staying hydrated with frequent breaks during long journeys. These recommendations aim to mitigate the risk of accidents during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

SMC and PCG Enhance Operations

Anticipating a 10-percent increase in traffic, SMC is deploying additional personnel and equipping toll plazas with handheld RFID card readers to expedite transactions and manage the expected surge. Alongside, the PCG is closely monitoring maritime activities, having recorded over 100,000 passengers moving through ports on Holy Wednesday alone. The heightened alert status and the deployment of additional personnel for ship inspections and maritime safety enforcement underscore the concerted effort to ensure a safe Holy Week for all travelers.

Infrastructure Preparations and Public Cooperation

Concurrent with these safety measures, infrastructure improvements are underway. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is taking advantage of the reduced traffic to conduct necessary repairs on critical overpasses. Public cooperation with these initiatives, alongside adherence to safety guidelines issued by health and safety authorities, is paramount for a safe and meaningful Holy Week.

As the nation prepares for a time of significant travel and reflection, the collective efforts of the DOH, SMC, PCG, and DPWH highlight a comprehensive approach to public safety. These preparations not only aim to protect travelers during their journeys but also emphasize the importance of responsibility and vigilance during one of the busiest periods of the year. This coordinated endeavor reflects a shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the Filipino public, ensuring that the spirit of Holy Week is observed in safety and peace.