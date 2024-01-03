en English
Health

Holly Robinson’s Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Holly Robinson’s Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy

Intimacy Coach Holly Robinson has shared valuable insights and advice to ensure a satisfying and respectful continuum of intimacy between partners. Post-coital behavior, often overlooked, plays a significant role in maintaining the emotional bond and shared connection.

Communication is Key

Robinson emphasizes the importance of positive communication post-sex. She advises against immediate criticism as partners are often sensitive and vulnerable in these moments. The impact of words is magnified, and hence it is crucial to tread lightly.

Preserving the Post-Sex Sanctity

The coach warns against confusing sexual personas with post-sex behavior. The manner one is addressed during sex should not extend into the afterglow. It is essential to maintain the physical and emotional connection post-act, as it facilitates the release of bonding hormones like oxytocin.

Avoiding Disconnect

Robinson cautions against actions that can create a sense of disconnect, such as reaching for phones or discussing former partners. These actions can breed insecurity and disrupt the intimate environment. Humor and casual remarks also need to be carefully considered to avoid making a partner feel self-conscious.

Mindful Transition

Finally, Robinson advises against rushing into everyday concerns or tasks right after sex. This can disrupt the tranquil and connected state that partners should ideally enjoy post-coitus. Instead, she suggests recognizing and accommodating individual needs and reactions. Understanding that people might feel differently after orgasm is vital for maintaining a respectful and loving post-sex experience.

Health
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

