Holi 2024 Skincare: Experts Share How to Combat Chemical Colour Damage

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is a time for joy and celebration. However, amidst the excitement, it's crucial to pay attention to the impact of Holi colours on our skin. Health and skincare experts, including Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra and Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, emphasize the importance of hydrating and protecting the skin from the dehydration and damage caused by chemical colours.

Pre-Holi Skin Preparation

According to health professionals, the preparation for Holi should start the night before. Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra advises applying a hydrating overnight sleeping mask and consuming plenty of fluids like water, coconut water, or fruit juice. This preemptive hydration strategy aims to fortify the skin's health and resilience against the drying effects of Holi colours. Additionally, experts recommend oiling the skin to create a protective barrier, making it easier to wash off colours without causing harm.

Post-Holi Skin Care

After engaging in the festivities, the focus shifts to gentle skin recovery. Dr Chhabra suggests avoiding harsh scrubs or exfoliants, as the skin requires time to heal from the assault of colours. Instead, a mild cleanser followed by lukewarm water should be used to gently remove the colours. Moisturizing plays a crucial role in rehydrating the skin, with natural options like aloe vera gel and coconut oil being highly recommended. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta also highlights the importance of applying a moist face mask to soothe and rejuvenate the skin post-Holi.

Long-term Skin Health

Incorporating hydration internally and externally is vital for flushing out toxins and maintaining skin hydration, according to experts. The advice from Dr Chhabra and Dr Gupta extends beyond immediate post-Holi care, advocating for a skincare regimen that prioritizes hydration and gentle care to combat potential long-term damage. Choosing natural and herbal colours, protecting treated areas, and performing patch tests are also part of the recommended practices for a safe Holi.

As Holi 2024 approaches, embracing these expert skincare tips can lead to a joyful celebration without compromising skin health. By prioritizing hydration, gentle cleansing, and natural products, revellers can minimize the adverse effects of chemical colours and maintain their skin's vitality and glow.