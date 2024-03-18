Holi 2024 Alert: Chemical Colours' Health Risks Exposed by Experts

Holi 2024 is fast approaching, bringing with it the excitement of vibrant celebrations. However, behind the colourful facade lies a health hazard posed by chemical-based Holi colours. These synthetic dyes, containing harmful chemicals like lead oxide and mercury sulphite, are a cause for concern among healthcare professionals. Dr. Tushar Tayal and Dr. Deepa Dewan highlight the serious health implications of these chemicals, from skin irritations to potential cancer risks, urging the public to opt for natural, eco-friendly alternatives.

Advertisment

The Perils of Chemical Colours

Chemical colours used in Holi celebrations are laden with hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, and chromium, which pose significant health risks. Dr. Tayal explains that these chemicals can cause skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe conditions like cancer with prolonged exposure. Pregnant women, in particular, are at a heightened risk, facing potential respiratory issues and toxicity that could affect their unborn children.

Protecting Yourself and the Environment

Advertisment

The call for a shift towards natural and eco-friendly Holi colours is growing louder. These alternatives, made from plant-based sources like turmeric and spinach, offer a safer way to enjoy the festivities without compromising health. Dr. Dewan advises pregnant women to avoid chemical colours and suggests protective measures such as wearing gloves and sunglasses to minimize contact with harmful dyes. Moreover, these natural options have a lesser environmental impact, preserving water bodies and soil from contamination.

Embracing a Safer Celebration

Adopting eco-friendly practices for Holi not only safeguards health but also promotes sustainability. By choosing herbal colours and following safety tips like applying coconut oil on the skin before playing, individuals can enjoy the festival responsibly. Washing thoroughly post-celebration and consulting a doctor if any health issues arise are also crucial steps. As Holi 2024 approaches, embracing these measures can ensure a joyful and safe celebration for everyone.