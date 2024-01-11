In an era where work-life balance seems more elusive than ever, career coach Kara Dennison has suggested an effective antidote to the seemingly inevitable burnout - cultivating hobbies outside of work. As a well-followed voice on TikTok, Dennison's advice carries weight, and it's one worth heeding. Hobbies, according to Dennison, are more than just pastimes; they can be lifelines in a sea of stress, significantly reducing anxiety and enhancing mood.

Advertisment

Leisure Activities: A Path to Better Job Performance

But Dennison's assertion isn't just anecdotal. It's backed by credible research. Studies published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology have highlighted the positive impact of leisure activities on job performance and leadership skills. Engaging in interests outside of work doesn't just prevent burnout; it fosters creativity and problem-solving abilities, making it an essential practice for professional growth.

Successful CEOs Credit Hobbies for Their Success

Advertisment

The power of hobbies extends to the highest echelons of corporate leadership. Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, and Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, attribute their success, in part, to their involvement in hobbies such as martial arts. These activities, they claim, have not only helped them maintain their mental health but also fostered innovative thinking, enabling them to navigate their companies through the choppy waters of the global business landscape.

High Achievers and Workaholics Need Hobbies

For high achievers and self-proclaimed workaholics, Dennison's advice is particularly pertinent. Hobbies provide an essential outlet for stress, a space where the mind can wander freely away from the pressures of work. This mental break can be rejuvenating, sparking fresh ideas and promoting a more balanced approach to work.

Dennison's advice serves as a reminder that, in our pursuit of professional success, we shouldn't overlook the importance of personal well-being and the role that hobbies can play in maintaining it. Whether it's practicing martial arts or simply taking up knitting, the power of hobbies in preventing burnout and enhancing creativity should not be underestimated.

On a final note, the page also features a promotion for the COSMEDIX Affirm Antioxidant Firming Serum, a skincare product touted for its ability to protect skin from free radical damage and support a healthier complexion.