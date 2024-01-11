Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison

In the fast-paced world of work, job burnout characterized by emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion due to prolonged work stress is increasingly common. Career coach and founder of Optimized Career Solutions, Kara Dennison, has offered a simple yet effective remedy to this widespread issue. Dennison, in a recent TikTok video, recommended the adoption of a hobby or interest outside of the professional sphere to counter this burnout.

Leisure Pursuits as a Stress Buster

Be it gaming, surfing, knitting, or painting, engaging in these activities can provide a much-needed creative outlet and significantly reduce stress, according to studies in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology. Hobbies not only offer an escape from work but also serve as a vehicle for the brain to process thoughts in the background, potentially leading to increased innovation and creativity.

Success Stories: CEOs and Their Hobbies

Notably, Dennison suggests that these hobbies are particularly beneficial for high achievers, leaders, and workaholics who tend to focus excessively on work. Hard evidence of this can be seen in the Harvard Business Review's spotlight on many S&P 500 CEOs with serious leisure interests. For instance, Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, and Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, credit their success and leadership skills to practicing martial arts.

Hobbies: Vital for Mental Health and Job Performance

Going beyond stress relief, Dennison advocates diving into your favorite pastime to enhance creativity and problem-solving abilities. Hobbies are not just pastimes, they are seen as vital for mental health and can be a strategic ally in maintaining sharpness and avoiding burnout at work. This piece concludes by reminding readers that nurturing a hobby can be a significant factor in improving job performance and overall well-being.