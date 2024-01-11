en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Hobbies: The Secret Weapon Against Job Burnout, Says Career Coach Kara Dennison

In the fast-paced world of work, job burnout characterized by emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion due to prolonged work stress is increasingly common. Career coach and founder of Optimized Career Solutions, Kara Dennison, has offered a simple yet effective remedy to this widespread issue. Dennison, in a recent TikTok video, recommended the adoption of a hobby or interest outside of the professional sphere to counter this burnout.

Leisure Pursuits as a Stress Buster

Be it gaming, surfing, knitting, or painting, engaging in these activities can provide a much-needed creative outlet and significantly reduce stress, according to studies in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology. Hobbies not only offer an escape from work but also serve as a vehicle for the brain to process thoughts in the background, potentially leading to increased innovation and creativity.

Success Stories: CEOs and Their Hobbies

Notably, Dennison suggests that these hobbies are particularly beneficial for high achievers, leaders, and workaholics who tend to focus excessively on work. Hard evidence of this can be seen in the Harvard Business Review’s spotlight on many S&P 500 CEOs with serious leisure interests. For instance, Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, and Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, credit their success and leadership skills to practicing martial arts.

Hobbies: Vital for Mental Health and Job Performance

Going beyond stress relief, Dennison advocates diving into your favorite pastime to enhance creativity and problem-solving abilities. Hobbies are not just pastimes, they are seen as vital for mental health and can be a strategic ally in maintaining sharpness and avoiding burnout at work. This piece concludes by reminding readers that nurturing a hobby can be a significant factor in improving job performance and overall well-being.

0
Business Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
President Milei's Triumph: Argentina's Importers Seize Opportunity in Successful Bond Auction
In the heart of South America, Argentina’s economic landscape is experiencing a significant shift. A recent bond auction, the third of its kind, has marked a triumphant moment for President Javier Milei. Importers across the nation have shown an unprecedented eagerness to purchase bonds engineered to facilitate their debt settlement with foreign suppliers. A Successful
President Milei's Triumph: Argentina's Importers Seize Opportunity in Successful Bond Auction
Tom Cruise Strikes Film Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Paramount Strife
12 mins ago
Tom Cruise Strikes Film Deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Paramount Strife
Meta Platforms Inc. Navigates a Slight Dip Amid Mixed Market Fortunes
13 mins ago
Meta Platforms Inc. Navigates a Slight Dip Amid Mixed Market Fortunes
Brad Lightcap: Steering OpenAI's Growth Amid Challenges
6 mins ago
Brad Lightcap: Steering OpenAI's Growth Amid Challenges
Greek Shipowner Appeals to U.S Government Following Oil Tanker Seizure by Iran
10 mins ago
Greek Shipowner Appeals to U.S Government Following Oil Tanker Seizure by Iran
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
10 mins ago
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
3 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
4 mins
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
6 mins
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
7 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
9 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
10 mins
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
11 mins
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
13 mins
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
13 mins
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app