Ho Teaching Hospital Appeals for Mothers' Unit Amidst Kokrokoo Charities Support

In a heartfelt appeal for community support, the Ho Teaching Hospital in Volta Region is calling for assistance to build a mothers' unit for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This request comes as Kokrokoo Charities, led by Kwami Sefa Kayi, donates crucial medical supplies, including an incubator, to the hospital's NICU.

Urgent Need for a Mothers' Unit

The dire situation at the Ho Teaching Hospital's NICU has brought to light the urgent need for a dedicated mothers' unit. According to Dr. Bright Richard Danyo, Head of Child Health, mothers of preterm babies currently admitted to the NICU face the grim reality of sleeping on the floor due to lack of proper accommodation. This appeal was made during a donation event by Kokrokoo Charities, which also saw the presentation of sanitary towels, tissues, overcoats, theatre clogs, cot sheets, and two refrigerators to the hospital. Dr. Danyo emphasized the critical need for a hostel to ensure the well-being of both mothers and their babies during their extended stay at the hospital.

Impact of the Donation

The donation by Kokrokoo Charities, including the much-needed incubator, marks a significant step towards improving maternal and child healthcare at the Ho Teaching Hospital. With the hospital admitting an average of 300 babies to the NICU annually and only 11 incubators available, every additional incubator is vital. The founder of Kokrokoo Charities, Kwami Sefa Kayi, expressed his organization's commitment to considering the construction of a mothers' hostel, further highlighting the importance of community and organizational support in healthcare.

Looking Forward

The collaboration between Kokrokoo Charities and Ho Teaching Hospital serves as a beacon of hope for enhancing neonatal care. However, the pressing need for a mothers' hostel underscores a broader issue of healthcare facilities' capacities to provide comprehensive care. As the hospital moves forward with its appeal, the support from organizations and the community will be crucial in ensuring that mothers and their babies receive the care and comfort they deserve during their stay at the NICU.

The initiative by Kokrokoo Charities not only provides immediate relief in terms of medical supplies and equipment but also sets a precedent for the kind of support and infrastructure improvements needed across healthcare facilities in Ghana. The potential construction of a mothers' hostel at the Ho Teaching Hospital could serve as a model for other hospitals facing similar challenges, paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive healthcare system.