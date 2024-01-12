en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services

In a recent inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), serious non-compliance issues have been identified in two residential services operated by Brothers of Charity in Waterford, Ireland. This inspection has highlighted concerns about the management and care standards in these facilities.

Non-compliance in Parkside Residential Services

The first inspection took place at the Parkside Residential Services in Belfield on October 16, 2023. The inspection revealed that the service was non-compliant in four key areas. Most notably, the service failed to report certain incidents as restrictive practices to the Chief Inspector. This is of considerable concern, as it points to a lack of transparency in the service’s operations.

Further, the inspection revealed deficiencies in risk management procedures at the facility. Incident reports were not adequately detailed and did not consistently reflect the impact on residents. This raises questions about the quality of care provided and the safety measures in place for residents. Governance and management were also found wanting. The service failed to address some of the findings from a previous inspection carried out in June of the previous year. This reflects poorly on the management’s commitment to improvement and compliance.

Staff Training Deficiencies

In addition to these issues, the inspection revealed that while de-escalation training was provided, not all staff had received this training. This is a significant concern as it potentially puts the staff and residents at risk in situations requiring de-escalation techniques.

Non-compliance in Kilmacow Residential Services

A separate inspection was conducted at the Brothers of Charity’s Residential Services in Kilmacow on October 12 and 13. Here, the inspection identified non-compliance in staff training and development, along with issues related to individual resident assessments. This flags a deficiency in the overall service provided to residents and the professional development of staff at the facility.

These concerning findings from both inspections underscore the need for immediate corrective action and improved oversight in Brothers of Charity residential services. The residents in these facilities deserve to receive care and support that meet the highest standards of compliance and quality.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
In an NBA season fraught with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been navigating challenging waters. The spotlight falls on key player Darius Garland, who has been benched since December 15 due to a fractured jaw. As the six-week mark since his injury approaches, fans were hopeful for his imminent return. However, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
16 mins ago
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
16 mins ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
9 mins ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
12 mins ago
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
14 mins ago
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
3 mins
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
5 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
6 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
7 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
9 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
10 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
10 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
11 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
12 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app