HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services

In a recent inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), serious non-compliance issues have been identified in two residential services operated by Brothers of Charity in Waterford, Ireland. This inspection has highlighted concerns about the management and care standards in these facilities.

Non-compliance in Parkside Residential Services

The first inspection took place at the Parkside Residential Services in Belfield on October 16, 2023. The inspection revealed that the service was non-compliant in four key areas. Most notably, the service failed to report certain incidents as restrictive practices to the Chief Inspector. This is of considerable concern, as it points to a lack of transparency in the service’s operations.

Further, the inspection revealed deficiencies in risk management procedures at the facility. Incident reports were not adequately detailed and did not consistently reflect the impact on residents. This raises questions about the quality of care provided and the safety measures in place for residents. Governance and management were also found wanting. The service failed to address some of the findings from a previous inspection carried out in June of the previous year. This reflects poorly on the management’s commitment to improvement and compliance.

Staff Training Deficiencies

In addition to these issues, the inspection revealed that while de-escalation training was provided, not all staff had received this training. This is a significant concern as it potentially puts the staff and residents at risk in situations requiring de-escalation techniques.

Non-compliance in Kilmacow Residential Services

A separate inspection was conducted at the Brothers of Charity’s Residential Services in Kilmacow on October 12 and 13. Here, the inspection identified non-compliance in staff training and development, along with issues related to individual resident assessments. This flags a deficiency in the overall service provided to residents and the professional development of staff at the facility.

These concerning findings from both inspections underscore the need for immediate corrective action and improved oversight in Brothers of Charity residential services. The residents in these facilities deserve to receive care and support that meet the highest standards of compliance and quality.