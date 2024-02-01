HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance at Cairdeas Services Woodstown

An inspection conducted by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) at Cairdeas Services Woodstown, a Waterford-based disability center operated by The Brothers of Charity, has uncovered non-compliance in three principal areas. These areas include the notification of incidents, risk management procedures, and fire precautions. The center, currently home to three full-time female residents aged between 23 and 40, is presently under scrutiny.

Unreported Restrictive Practice

The inspection report highlighted a particular restrictive practice, which had not been reported to the Chief Inspector as required. This practice was discontinued in June 2023 following a review by a multidisciplinary team. The reasons for the discontinuation of the practice and the effects it may have had on the residents during its implementation remain undisclosed.

Risk Registers Need Updating

Although the center maintains risk registers for both the facility and individual residents, the inspection found these registers lacking. Updates were deemed necessary in certain areas to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. The precise areas that require attention have not been specified, but HIQA's feedback points to a need for comprehensive review and subsequent action.

Fire Precautions and Evacuation Concerns

Of particular concern to the inspector was the ability to safely evacuate all residents in a timely manner during a potential night-time fire. The current precautions and staffing arrangements were found to be inadequate. The center has been urged to review the night-time evacuation plans and conduct a full risk assessment before they consider accommodating a fourth resident. The urgency of these precautions underscores the importance of fire safety in residential care facilities.