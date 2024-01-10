en English
Health

Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Between June and October 2023, Ireland’s Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) undertook a rigorous inspection of various care centres across the country. The results, recently published, offer a stark insight into the state of care for people with disabilities in Ireland. Out of thirty inspections, issues were identified in as many as nineteen centres, alluding to significant systemic issues in the sector.

Unveiling Systemic Issues

Hiqa’s inspection spanned care centres in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Clare, Waterford, Dublin, and Sligo. The non-compliance issues uncovered were multitudinous and varied. They ranged from governance issues and inadequate resident personal plans to safeguarding incidents and restricted access to finances and transport.

Cope Foundation, a service provider in Cork, was found non-compliant in eight areas during an unannounced inspection. The problems flagged included repeated damage to a glass panel and restricted access for residents to communal areas.

Centres Under Scrutiny

In Galway, multiple centres run by Ability West were reported to have poor governance and inadequate personal plans for residents. Meanwhile, in Kildare, Kare centres were under the scanner due to concerns over safeguarding incidents and lack of access to finances and transport.

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland had governance issues in five of their centres, including those in Clare and Waterford. The Health Service Executive (HSE) was also highlighted for operating four centres with various issues, necessitating improvements in safeguarding, fire safety, and respect for residents’ rights and finances.

Dublin and Sligo Centres

In Dublin, Cheeverstown House was cited for failing to ensure safeguarding, fire safety, and respect for residents’ rights and finances. Avista, another Dublin-based centre, had issues with staff levels, which were found to be directly impacting the quality of care. IRL-IASD, also in Dublin, was reprimanded for not respecting residents’ rights and choices and requiring premises improvements.

A centre run by the North West Parents and Friends Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability in Sligo was ordered to implement better fire safety measures.

The results of these inspections cast a long shadow on Ireland’s care services for people with disabilities. While 11 centres were found to have a generally good level of compliance, the significant shortcomings in the majority cannot be ignored. As the Chief Inspector has cancelled the registration of one of the provider’s centres and proposed to cancel the registration of three others, only time will tell if these actions will precipitate the much-needed improvements in the sector.

Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

