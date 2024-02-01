Hikma Pharmaceuticals Settles for $150 Million in Opioid Crisis Case

In an unprecedented move, Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $150 million settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The settlement, reached in principle, is a significant stride in addressing the company's alleged role in the opioid crisis that has gripped the nation for over a decade.

A Multistate Effort to Curb the Opioid Crisis

From 2006 to 2021, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a producer of a wide range of opioid products, is accused of failing to monitor and report suspicious orders of these potent drugs. This oversight, authorities believe, has played a substantial role in exacerbating the opioid crisis. The settlement includes $115 million in cash and an additional $35 million in opioid addiction treatment medication, marking a significant victory in the bipartisan multistate effort to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable for its role in the crisis.

The Settlement Breakdown

The settlement's cash component of $115 million and the $35 million worth of naloxone, an opioid antagonist, will be distributed to states and local communities. However, the exact allocation of funds will be determined once states and local governments agree to the settlement's terms.

North Carolina's Stake

North Carolina stands to receive approximately $4 million from the agreement. The funds are intended to bolster treatment and recovery services for those impacted by the opioid crisis, which has also triggered a subsequent fentanyl crisis. The cash and medication provided through the settlement are expected to strengthen the state's capacity to tackle the widespread ramifications of opioid addiction.

Multistate Negotiation

The settlement was the result of a concerted effort by attorneys general from several states, including New York, California, Delaware, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia. An executive committee of attorneys general from other states, such as Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Oregon, also supported the negotiation. The agreement does not denote an admission of wrongdoing by Hikma but signifies the company's commitment to aiding state and local efforts in mitigating the opioid crisis's impact.