High-Tension Horror: Calabar Spark Incident Hospitalizes Two, Raises Safety Concerns

On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Calabar, Cross River State, tranquility turned to terror as an electricity spark from a high-tension pole near 20 White Street inflicted severe injuries on two young men. This harrowing event has not only left the victims hospitalized but also sparked a wave of concern among the Calabar community regarding the safety of high-tension electricity infrastructure.

Immediate Aftermath and Witness Accounts

Among the victims, Mr. Uzoma Anthony recounted the moment the incident unfolded, emphasizing the sudden and unexpected nature of the spark which resulted in his serious injuries. An anonymous 21-year-old survivor expressed his sheer luck in surviving the ordeal, highlighting the gravity of his injuries and the significant blood loss he suffered.

These firsthand accounts have amplified calls from residents and local business owners for stringent regulatory measures to prevent future occurrences. Mrs. Okon and Mr. Ekong, representing the voices of the community, stressed the importance of prioritizing safety over the convenience of electricity, urging for regular inspections and maintenance of high-tension poles.

Community's Call to Action

Witness Egbe Ugochuku highlighted the incident's origin from a nearby church's direction, implicating a naked wire in the tragic sequence of events. This has led to an urgent appeal to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) for immediate intervention. The community's demand for increased awareness, diligent maintenance, and stricter safety regulations reflects a collective effort to safeguard public well-being against the potential hazards posed by poorly maintained electrical infrastructure.

Ongoing Investigations and Public Response

The incident has triggered ongoing investigations, with the community keenly awaiting the implementation of preventive measures to avert similar incidents. While efforts to reach the Territorial Technical Manager, Engr. Tom, for comments were unsuccessful, the expectation for an official response remains high. The victims, currently under care at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), and their families are reliant on swift and effective action to mitigate the risks associated with electrical faults and technical failures.

As Calabar grapples with the aftermath of this distressing event, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with high-tension electricity poles. The community's fervent call for action underlines the necessity for a proactive approach to infrastructure safety, emphasizing the imperative for regulatory bodies and utility companies to prioritize public safety in their operational mandates.