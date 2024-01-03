en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows

A recent study has shed light on the profound impact of high-sugar diets (HSDs) on stem cell function, illuminating a hidden layer of complexity in our understanding of obesity, diabetes, and overall health. The investigation focused on the physiological responses of female Drosophila, more commonly known as fruit flies, to HSDs.

Implications of High-Sugar Diets on Stem Cell Function

The research findings are startling. Even a brief span of one week on a HSD can lead to obesity, impaired oogenesis (egg development), and altered lipid metabolism. Interestingly, these significant changes occur before the onset of insulin resistance, a common marker of type 2 diabetes.

High-sugar diets were found to increase glucose uptake by germline stem cells (GSCs). This heightened uptake results in enhanced reactive oxygen species-induced JNK signaling, leading to a marked reduction in GSC proliferation. This phenomenon underscores the destructive potential of excessive sugar on an organism’s reproductive health.

Intestinal Stem Cells and High-Sugar Diets

On the other hand, intestinal stem cells (ISCs) experienced disrupted maintenance and differentiation under similar high sugar conditions. This points to the potential for HSDs to interfere with vital functions of the digestive system.

Tumor-like Stem Cells and Sugar

Remarkably, stem cells exhibiting tumor-like characteristics were found to be less affected by HSDs. This could be due to their reliance on glycolytic metabolism and high energy requirements. The findings suggest a potential link between sugar intake and cancer cell resilience, warranting further investigation.

All these findings collectively indicate that excess dietary sugar can cause oxidative stress and damage to stem cells, even before the development of insulin resistance. This harmful process might have implications not only for fruit flies but also for higher organisms, including humans. The study is a stark reminder of the wide-ranging implications of diet on health and the importance of maintaining a balanced nutritional intake.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace

By Geeta Pillai

Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News

By Shivani Chauhan

Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns

By Rizwan Shah

Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beg ...
@Health · 56 seconds
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beg ...
heart comment 0
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis

By BNN Correspondents

Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
Young Heath Hulett’s Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease

By BNN Correspondents

Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein

By Hadeel Hashem

Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Latest Headlines
World News
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
7 seconds
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
20 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
26 seconds
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
37 seconds
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
40 seconds
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
56 seconds
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
1 min
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
1 min
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
1 min
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app