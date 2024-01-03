en English
Health

High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications

The detrimental impact of a high-sugar diet (HSD) on fertility and stem cell function, regardless of obesity, has been substantiated by recent research. Studies conducted by Daniela Drummond-Barbosa and Rodrigo Dutra Nunes using Drosophila revealed that an HSD can curtail female fertility by escalating the death of early germline cysts and provoking egg chamber degeneration, without influencing germline stem cell (GSC) proliferation or egg chamber growth. Specifically, genetic models of obesity did not exhibit these fertility problems, implying that the adverse effects are exclusive to HSD and not obesity.

High-Sugar Diet versus Obesity

An HSD was identified as the cause of increased sugar levels and insulin resistance in the fat body, which could be counteracted by hydration. This restored fertility and normalized glucose levels in HSD-obese females. Contrarily, Hweijan Hsu and Chau-Ti Ting’s study illustrated that an HSD instigates obesity, disrupts lipid metabolism in the ovary and intestine, separate from insulin resistance, and affects GSC proliferation, unlike the findings of the previous study. The HSD also interferes with intestinal stem cell maintenance and differentiation via increased JNK signaling, triggered by reactive oxygen species.

Immunity of Tumorous Stem Cells

Interestingly, tumorous stem cells remained unresponsive to HSD, potentially due to disparate metabolic requirements. Together, these studies insinuate an obesity-independent link between an HSD, diminished fecundity, and disruption of stem cell lineage.

Effectiveness of Smartphone Intervention

In a related study, the potency of an educational and counseling smartphone intervention in elevating awareness and altering behaviors connected to sedentary behavior and fast food consumption in women with high body mass index was examined. The results exhibited a significant difference in awareness scores pertaining to fast food consumption and sedentary behaviors between the control and intervention groups. Sedentary behavior and fast food consumption have been associated with harmful health outcomes, and the study accentuates the importance of endorsing health and adopting healthy lifestyles. Smartphone-based educational programs have proven successful in diminishing sedentary behavior and encouraging healthier habits.

The Importance of Understanding Male Fertility

On another note, the importance of understanding and preserving male fertility was discussed, addressing misconceptions and taboos surrounding male fertility issues, the impact of age, lifestyle habits, and medical conditions on male fertility. The significance of proactive fertility planning, the availability of interventions and technological advancements for fertility preservation were also highlighted. The need for personalized guidance and advice from fertility specialists was emphasized, along with sharing real-life experiences of men grappling with fertility concerns.

Health Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

