en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service

In a potential paradigm shift in England’s healthcare sector, high street retailers such as Superdrug and Boots are reportedly in discussions with vaccine suppliers to offer a private COVID-19 vaccination service by 2024. Health minister Maria Caulfield has voiced the government’s support for the development of a private market for COVID vaccines, a move that could significantly alter the country’s vaccine distribution landscape.

Private Market for COVID-19 Vaccines

While COVID-19 vaccines are currently administered exclusively through the National Health Service (NHS), the emergence of a private market could provide an alternative avenue for vaccination. The potential move is seen as a response to the surging coronavirus rates and the imperative need to increase vaccine uptake. As of March 2, 2023, 75.8% of adults in England had received at least three COVID vaccinations, and of those eligible for a fourth dose, 77.7% had it administered. However, the uptake among specific age groups varied significantly, with 94% coverage among people over 80 years old and 66.4% for those in their 50s.

High Street Retailers Join the Fight

Superdrug and Boots, known for their extensive range of health and beauty products, are poised to level up their healthcare services. Drawing from their experience in offering various other vaccinations, including flu shots, to both private customers and those under NHS programs, these retailers are exploring the feasibility of providing private COVID vaccines. The potential move also aligns with the retailers’ broader strategy of expanding their healthcare offerings, in response to the evolving needs of their customers.

Pricing and Eligibility

The question of pricing these vaccines in a private market remains open. Moderna’s CEO has indicated a potential price point of around £100 ($130) for their vaccines. Meanwhile, the eligibility criteria for these private vaccines are expected to be in line with those of the NHS. Currently, those eligible for the seasonal COVID vaccines are individuals aged 65 and over, frontline health or social workers, and people at increased risk. However, the emergence of a private market could potentially broaden this scope, enhancing accessibility and uptake.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer

By Mazhar Abbas

Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach

By María Alejandra Trujillo

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA ...
@AI & ML · 8 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide

By Bijay Laxmi

Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful

By Mazhar Abbas

Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
55 seconds
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
3 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
4 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
4 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
6 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
6 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
8 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
8 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
9 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
25 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
26 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
39 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
54 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app