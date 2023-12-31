High Street Retailers in England Eyeing Private COVID-19 Vaccination Service

In a potential paradigm shift in England’s healthcare sector, high street retailers such as Superdrug and Boots are reportedly in discussions with vaccine suppliers to offer a private COVID-19 vaccination service by 2024. Health minister Maria Caulfield has voiced the government’s support for the development of a private market for COVID vaccines, a move that could significantly alter the country’s vaccine distribution landscape.

Private Market for COVID-19 Vaccines

While COVID-19 vaccines are currently administered exclusively through the National Health Service (NHS), the emergence of a private market could provide an alternative avenue for vaccination. The potential move is seen as a response to the surging coronavirus rates and the imperative need to increase vaccine uptake. As of March 2, 2023, 75.8% of adults in England had received at least three COVID vaccinations, and of those eligible for a fourth dose, 77.7% had it administered. However, the uptake among specific age groups varied significantly, with 94% coverage among people over 80 years old and 66.4% for those in their 50s.

High Street Retailers Join the Fight

Superdrug and Boots, known for their extensive range of health and beauty products, are poised to level up their healthcare services. Drawing from their experience in offering various other vaccinations, including flu shots, to both private customers and those under NHS programs, these retailers are exploring the feasibility of providing private COVID vaccines. The potential move also aligns with the retailers’ broader strategy of expanding their healthcare offerings, in response to the evolving needs of their customers.

Pricing and Eligibility

The question of pricing these vaccines in a private market remains open. Moderna’s CEO has indicated a potential price point of around £100 ($130) for their vaccines. Meanwhile, the eligibility criteria for these private vaccines are expected to be in line with those of the NHS. Currently, those eligible for the seasonal COVID vaccines are individuals aged 65 and over, frontline health or social workers, and people at increased risk. However, the emergence of a private market could potentially broaden this scope, enhancing accessibility and uptake.