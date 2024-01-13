en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills

In a case that has the London high society buzz, Lord Hindlip, the 83-year-old former chairman of revered auction house Christie’s, finds himself in the middle of a legal tangle. He’s reportedly facing a High Court lawsuit over an unpaid medical bill amounting to more than £321,000. The claim has been lodged by private healthcare provider HCA International Ltd, which supplied both inpatient and outpatient services to Lord Hindlip.

Unpaid Invoices and Rising Interest

The dispute arose from a series of unpaid invoices, allegedly not covered by Lord Hindlip’s insurance policy. Despite repeated requests for payment, the debt remains unsettled. This unresolved issue has led to the outstanding total ballooning due to accumulating interest.

Selling Assets Amid Legal Troubles

Adding intrigue to the narrative, these recent legal developments have unfolded in the wake of Lord Hindlip listing his Dorset home for sale. The property, carrying a price tag of £6.5 million, holds sentimental value as it’s the final resting place of his late wife Fiona.

High Society Updates

In other news from the elite circles, Robert Sheffield, brother of Samantha Cameron, has reportedly started a new relationship with artist Athena Lemanska. This comes shortly after his split from the mother of his child.

Meanwhile, Gemma Arterton, the actress known for her turn as a Bond girl, has found herself on the wrong side of the law. She was recently fined for speeding in Brighton.

Lastly, socialite Lady Lola Crichton Stuart, daughter of the 7th Marquess of Bute, has treated her followers to a glimpse of her fashion-forward moment by sharing a photo of herself.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
In a time of critical blood shortages, X Corp has stepped forward, launching a comprehensive campaign to rally public support for blood donations. This initiative comes in the wake of alarming reports from the Red Cross, which recently announced a severe nationwide blood deficit — the lowest donor turnout in 20 years. The crisis, which
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
26 mins ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
26 mins ago
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
24 mins ago
Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
26 mins ago
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
26 mins ago
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Latest Headlines
World News
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
5 seconds
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
12 seconds
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
2 mins
X Corp Launches Urgent Campaign for Blood Donations Amid Hospital Shortages
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
5 mins
Ontario Teacher Heidi Cordner to Spotlight Arm Wrestling’s Unique Sportsmanship on Triller TV
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Anticipating Record-Breaking Moments at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
8 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
9 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
11 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
12 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app