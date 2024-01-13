High Society Legal Tangle: Lord Hindlip Sued for Unpaid Medical Bills

In a case that has the London high society buzz, Lord Hindlip, the 83-year-old former chairman of revered auction house Christie’s, finds himself in the middle of a legal tangle. He’s reportedly facing a High Court lawsuit over an unpaid medical bill amounting to more than £321,000. The claim has been lodged by private healthcare provider HCA International Ltd, which supplied both inpatient and outpatient services to Lord Hindlip.

Unpaid Invoices and Rising Interest

The dispute arose from a series of unpaid invoices, allegedly not covered by Lord Hindlip’s insurance policy. Despite repeated requests for payment, the debt remains unsettled. This unresolved issue has led to the outstanding total ballooning due to accumulating interest.

Selling Assets Amid Legal Troubles

Adding intrigue to the narrative, these recent legal developments have unfolded in the wake of Lord Hindlip listing his Dorset home for sale. The property, carrying a price tag of £6.5 million, holds sentimental value as it’s the final resting place of his late wife Fiona.

High Society Updates

In other news from the elite circles, Robert Sheffield, brother of Samantha Cameron, has reportedly started a new relationship with artist Athena Lemanska. This comes shortly after his split from the mother of his child.

Meanwhile, Gemma Arterton, the actress known for her turn as a Bond girl, has found herself on the wrong side of the law. She was recently fined for speeding in Brighton.

Lastly, socialite Lady Lola Crichton Stuart, daughter of the 7th Marquess of Bute, has treated her followers to a glimpse of her fashion-forward moment by sharing a photo of herself.