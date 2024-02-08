High School Students in Dearborn Take on Teenage Vaping with Documentary

In the heart of Michigan, a group of high school students from Dearborn are setting aside their textbooks and stepping into the realm of activism. They're not just raising awareness about the dangers of teenage vaping—they're creating a documentary to combat it.

Clearing the Air, Together: The Battle Against Vaping

The students, hailing from Fordson, Dearborn, and Edsel Ford High Schools, along with Henry Ford Early College, are working tirelessly on "Clearing the Air, Together: The Battle Against Vaping." This documentary aims to dispel the myths surrounding vaping and shed light on its hazards by featuring interviews with medical professionals, educators, parents, students, and even celebrity athletes.

Thomas Besek, co-chairman of the Students Against Vaping Legislative Committee, has emerged as a leading advocate for this cause. His resolve was fortified after a visit to state lawmakers in Lansing during National Red Ribbon Week.

The Road to State Funding

The students are now campaigning to secure state funding to cover the costs of research, production, and dissemination. They believe that financial support from the state will enable them to reach a wider audience and make a more significant impact.

Their proposal includes plans to translate the documentary into multiple languages, ensuring its message resonates with diverse communities across Michigan and beyond.

A Symphony of Support

This student-led initiative has garnered support from various quarters. School superintendent Glenn Maleyko, district student empowerment facilitator Violet Souweidane, and Faye Nemer, president of the Fordson High School Parent/Teacher Student Association, have all rallied behind the cause.

Moreover, the students' engagement with lawmakers in Lansing has been met with encouragement. Their call for educational initiatives, stricter regulations, and increased support services to address teenage vaping has resonated with the state's decision-makers.

As these young advocates continue their fight against teenage vaping, they stand testament to the power of youth activism. Their documentary, "Clearing the Air, Together: The Battle Against Vaping," is more than just a film—it's a clarion call for change.

In the face of a growing public health concern, these Dearborn students are demonstrating that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the catalysts of today.

Their journey is a testament to the potential of youth-led initiatives, serving as a beacon of hope in the battle against teenage vaping.

As they navigate the complex world of documentary filmmaking and advocacy, one thing remains clear: they are committed to clearing the air, together.