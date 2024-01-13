en English
Education

High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives

Los Alamos High School’s Key Club hosted an informative event, ‘How to Save a Life,’ to sensitize the community to the perils of Fentanyl. The event occurred on Tuesday, November 14, at SALA, featuring insights from various organizational representatives, including Los Alamos Fire Department Capt. Robert Fuselier. The Key Club, under President Rebecca Li’s leadership, financed the initiative through cotton candy sales and collaborated with renowned figures such as Kiwanis Advisor Morrie Pongratz, Los Alamos County Community Services Manager Jessica Strong, LAPS Foundation Executive Director Jenny McCumber, Municipal Judge Elizabeth Allen, and Los Alamos JJAB.

The Event: An Empowering Experience

During the event, students disseminated bags containing Narcan, a nasal spray to counter opioid overdoses, and informational leaflets. The event also showcased ‘A Thousand Voices,’ a documentary narrating the stories of Native American women in New Mexico, representing diverse tribes and pueblos. The film underscores their role as cultural torchbearers from inception to contemporary times, through historical invasions and trials.

PEAK Behavioral Health: A Pillar of Support

PEAK Behavioral Health established an information booth at the event, offering additional resources and assistance. This initiative was part of a broader campaign to educate students about substance abuse issues and equip them with tools to handle potential overdoses, manifesting a community-wide dedication to harm reduction and education.

First Aid Course by Beautiful New Beginnings CIC

Simultaneously, Beautiful New Beginnings CIC is organizing a fully interactive first aid course at St Mary’s Millennium Centre in Liverpool. The course aims to teach parents, carers, and family members key skills to safeguard babies and children, covering essential topics such as CPR, febrile convulsion, recovery position, choking, and prevalent childhood illnesses. The course pledges hands-on experience and time for inquiries, ensuring participants leave feeling assured in administering life-saving first aid during emergencies.

QPR Training by Positive Directions

Positive Directions is offering free Question-Persuade-Refer (QPR) training to help people recognize warning signs and respond to someone in a mental health crisis. The training, available online and in Spanish, is valid for two years. It targets anyone aged 16+ and aims to prevent suicides by saving lives.

