en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis

A deep-dive retrospective review of the Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) Consortium Registry has revealed alarming mortality rates among patients suffering from high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). The meticulous study, which encompassed nearly 5,800 patients, showed that patients battling high-risk PE were over five times more likely to succumb to the disease in hospitals compared to those diagnosed with intermediate-risk PE (20.6% vs 3.7%).

Defining High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism

High-risk PE was characterized by several distinct, worrisome traits. Notably, patients displayed sustained hypotension with systolic blood pressure slipping below the critical 90 mm Hg level. Alongside this, evidence of right ventricular strain and/or biomarker abnormalities were also frequently observed. These characteristics, combined with the significantly higher mortality rate, paint a stark picture of the severity of high-risk PE.

Study Parameters and Potential Limitations

The study, funded through a grant provided by the PERT Consortium, also shared disclosures of relationships between the authors and multiple medical companies. While the data used in the analysis was sourced from the PERT Consortium Registry, it’s crucial to note potential selection bias. The registry may have inadvertently excluded patients who were hospitalized for PE but did not have prior consultations associated with the registry. This could have influenced the overall results, adding an extra layer of complexity to the findings.

Further limitations include the potential for reduced time in intensive care units and shorter hospital stays for patients documented in the registry, primarily due to the employment of advanced therapeutic measures. These factors, while potentially improving patient outcomes, also add variables that must be considered when examining the study’s findings.

Implications and Conclusions

The results of this extensive retrospective analysis underscore the urgent need for innovative therapeutic advancements and rigorous patient management strategies for high-risk PE. The elevated in-hospital mortality rate is a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in managing this disease effectively. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that the information provided by this study, while enlightening, is intended for informational purposes and does not replace the need for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified health care provider.

0
Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program

By Saboor Bayat

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Say ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Say ...
heart comment 0
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice’s Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study

By Salman Akhtar

Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

By BNN Correspondents

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
RSAF’s Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year’s Eve

By Waqas Arain

RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
20 seconds
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
28 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
2 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
2 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
2 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
2 mins
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
2 mins
Northern Irish Athletes Eyeing Olympic Gold in Paris 2024
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
2 mins
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as Prime Minister
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
28 seconds
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
19 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
20 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app