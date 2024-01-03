en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action

A ground-breaking study recently published in Pediatric Research offers a stark insight into the mortality rates among prematurely born infants with Down syndrome (DS). Authored by Shimokaze and colleagues, the study unveils a startling mortality rate of 40% among these infants, born at less than 34 weeks’ gestation.

Contrasting Mortality Rates

The 40% mortality figure stands in sharp contrast to the general infant mortality rate associated with DS, which is estimated at 5%. This significant discrepancy points towards the challenges faced by preterm infants with DS.

The Role of Non-Reassuring Fetal Status (NRFS)

The study further provides an intriguing correlation, highlighting that a substantial 84% of the deceased preterm infants with DS had a history of non-reassuring fetal status (NRFS). This presents a strong association between NRFS and an elevated mortality risk in premature infants with DS.

Implications and Future Directions

The study underscores the need for urgent discussions and the development of strategies for managing and caring for fetuses diagnosed with DS, particularly those exhibiting NRFS before reaching 34 weeks of gestation. With the increasing prevalence of noninvasive prenatal genetic testing, diagnoses of DS are likely to rise. This makes it crucial to proactively confront the challenges identified by this research.

The article also highlights the commendable efforts of organizations such as the March of Dimes and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in raising awareness and providing support for families affected by birth defects. It further touches upon prevention strategies and the disparities in infant mortality rates based on race and ethnicity.

0
Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
In the quest for better health management and disease prevention, health professionals are increasingly emphasizing the importance of urinalysis. As a simple and effective diagnostic tool, urinalysis can play a crucial role in early detection of diseases, including diabetes, that can have profound effects on the liver or kidneys. Head of nephrology at King Hamad
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
5 mins ago
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
6 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
3 mins ago
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins ago
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins ago
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Latest Headlines
World News
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
1 min
DuBois City Council Ends Suspended City Manager's Tenure
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
2 mins
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
3 mins
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
3 mins
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
3 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
4 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
5 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
5 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
39 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app