High Mortality Rate in Premature Infants with Down Syndrome: A Call for Action

A ground-breaking study recently published in Pediatric Research offers a stark insight into the mortality rates among prematurely born infants with Down syndrome (DS). Authored by Shimokaze and colleagues, the study unveils a startling mortality rate of 40% among these infants, born at less than 34 weeks’ gestation.

Contrasting Mortality Rates

The 40% mortality figure stands in sharp contrast to the general infant mortality rate associated with DS, which is estimated at 5%. This significant discrepancy points towards the challenges faced by preterm infants with DS.

The Role of Non-Reassuring Fetal Status (NRFS)

The study further provides an intriguing correlation, highlighting that a substantial 84% of the deceased preterm infants with DS had a history of non-reassuring fetal status (NRFS). This presents a strong association between NRFS and an elevated mortality risk in premature infants with DS.

Implications and Future Directions

The study underscores the need for urgent discussions and the development of strategies for managing and caring for fetuses diagnosed with DS, particularly those exhibiting NRFS before reaching 34 weeks of gestation. With the increasing prevalence of noninvasive prenatal genetic testing, diagnoses of DS are likely to rise. This makes it crucial to proactively confront the challenges identified by this research.

The article also highlights the commendable efforts of organizations such as the March of Dimes and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in raising awareness and providing support for families affected by birth defects. It further touches upon prevention strategies and the disparities in infant mortality rates based on race and ethnicity.