en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

High-Fat Diets Could Impair Genes, Raise Health Risks: UC Riverside Study

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
High-Fat Diets Could Impair Genes, Raise Health Risks: UC Riverside Study

In a potentially groundbreaking revelation, a recent study conducted by researchers at UC Riverside has proposed that high-fat diets may negatively impact genes associated with a range of health conditions, including obesity, colon cancer, immune system function, and brain activity. The investigation, which involved feeding mice three distinct types of high-fat diets over a 24-week duration, reported significant alterations in genetic makeup and gut bacteria compared to a low-fat control diet.

High-Fat Diets and Genetic Changes

One of the primary findings of this study was the detrimental effect of high-fat diets on immune system genes. This, coupled with the creation of an environment conducive to harmful gut bacteria, paints a daunting picture of the possible implications of such diets. An alarming association was also found between high-fat diets and an increased expression of ACE2 and other proteins that aid the entry of COVID-19 into cells. Furthermore, indications of stem cells in the colon, which could potentially be precursors to cancer, were also observed.

Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil: The Culprits

Among the three tested high-fat diets, coconut oil caused the most changes in gene expression. However, the impact of soybean oil diets on the microbiome was particularly significant in the mice. This finding adds to previous studies by the same team, which suggested that soybean oil could trigger obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, fatty liver, and even affect genes related to neurological conditions. It is important to note that these findings apply specifically to soybean oil, and not other soy products.

The Long-Term Effects of High-Fat Diets

While the necessity of some fat in our diet is acknowledged, the researchers emphasize that most Americans consume far more than necessary. They also caution that the long-term effects of high-fat diets cannot be counterbalanced by exercise alone. Although these results are based on mouse models, they are considered relevant due to the genetic similarities between mice and humans, suggesting that the findings could have significant implications for human health.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
18 seconds ago
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
In a significant medical development, researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine, headed by Ankit A. Desai, MD, have been awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense. The grant is intended to support a pioneering study into the potential benefits of a beta blocker known as R-propranolol in treating patients
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
4 mins ago
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
4 mins ago
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
42 seconds ago
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
43 seconds ago
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
1 min ago
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Latest Headlines
World News
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
11 seconds
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
18 seconds
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
AJ Brown Breaks Silence: Eagles' Unity, Leadership, and Media Relations Dissected
36 seconds
AJ Brown Breaks Silence: Eagles' Unity, Leadership, and Media Relations Dissected
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
42 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
43 seconds
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
59 seconds
Rookie Jordan Hawkins Shines in G League as New Orleans Pelicans Ink Landmark Broadcast Deal
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
1 min
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
2 mins
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
11 seconds
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app