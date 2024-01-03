High-Fat Diets Could Impair Genes, Raise Health Risks: UC Riverside Study

In a potentially groundbreaking revelation, a recent study conducted by researchers at UC Riverside has proposed that high-fat diets may negatively impact genes associated with a range of health conditions, including obesity, colon cancer, immune system function, and brain activity. The investigation, which involved feeding mice three distinct types of high-fat diets over a 24-week duration, reported significant alterations in genetic makeup and gut bacteria compared to a low-fat control diet.

High-Fat Diets and Genetic Changes

One of the primary findings of this study was the detrimental effect of high-fat diets on immune system genes. This, coupled with the creation of an environment conducive to harmful gut bacteria, paints a daunting picture of the possible implications of such diets. An alarming association was also found between high-fat diets and an increased expression of ACE2 and other proteins that aid the entry of COVID-19 into cells. Furthermore, indications of stem cells in the colon, which could potentially be precursors to cancer, were also observed.

Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil: The Culprits

Among the three tested high-fat diets, coconut oil caused the most changes in gene expression. However, the impact of soybean oil diets on the microbiome was particularly significant in the mice. This finding adds to previous studies by the same team, which suggested that soybean oil could trigger obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, fatty liver, and even affect genes related to neurological conditions. It is important to note that these findings apply specifically to soybean oil, and not other soy products.

The Long-Term Effects of High-Fat Diets

While the necessity of some fat in our diet is acknowledged, the researchers emphasize that most Americans consume far more than necessary. They also caution that the long-term effects of high-fat diets cannot be counterbalanced by exercise alone. Although these results are based on mouse models, they are considered relevant due to the genetic similarities between mice and humans, suggesting that the findings could have significant implications for human health.