High Court of Bangladesh Renews Call for Air Pollution Alert System

In a renewed call to action, the High Court of Bangladesh has once again urged the government to act on its previous ruling from February 15, 2022. The directive, necessitating an alert system to inform the public about unhealthy levels of air pollution, was reiterated during a hearing of a petition by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyer Association (BELA). The group has been pressing for the realization of the 2022 directives, which were aimed at confronting the country's air pollution crisis.

Government Officials Ordered to Submit Compliance Report

The High Court has commanded various government officials, encompassing the cabinet secretary and secretaries of multiple ministries, in addition to the mayors of Dhaka City, to submit a compliance report on the issue. The original directive, given two years ago, required the establishment of a sufficient number of air quality sensors, the identification of primary sources of air pollution, and the formation of an action plan to mitigate the pollution – all within a four-month timeframe. Despite the court's clear instructions, these mandates remain unfulfilled.

Legal Challenge Against Government's Inaction

BELA has taken a stand against the government's inaction, challenging it in court. Their commitment to this cause is underscored by the worsening air quality in Dhaka, the nation's capital. Over recent years, the city has been grappling with some of its most severe air pollution, making the government's response to this crisis all the more critical.

Unfulfilled Directives and Public Health Risk

Among the unmet directives is the introduction of an alert system for issuing cautionary messages to protect people from unhealthy and severely polluted air. The court also ordered the formulation of a time-bound action plan to identify key sources of air pollution and reduce it nationwide. Despite this, no warning messages have been issued, and the air quality index has reported levels ranging from unhealthy to dangerous, demonstrating a clear health risk to the public.