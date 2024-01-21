High Court Directs Investigation of Alleged Medical Negligence at Labaid Hospital

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has instructed the authorities to potentially compensate Tk1 crore to a patient, Yusuf Majumder, also known as Shakil, who suffered kidney failure allegedly due to improper treatment at Labaid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka. The court's directive came in response to a writ petition filed by Shakil, putting the health secretary, the health directorate DG, and the hospital in the spotlight.

Four Weeks to Respond

The bench, composed of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khijir Hayat Khan, set a four-week deadline for the concerned parties to reply to the issued rule. The rule questions why the authorities should not be directed to pay Tk1 crore as compensation to the patient, bringing the pressing issue of medical negligence and patient rights to the fore.

Investigation into Allegations

Apart from the compensation question, the court has also tasked the health directorate DG with conducting an inquiry into the allegations leveled against Labaid Hospital's urological surgeon, Maj Gen Prof Dr HR Harun. The directive is to submit the investigation's findings within two months, further intensifying the scrutiny on the hospital's practices.

Shakil's Plight

According to Shakil's legal counsel, advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan, Shakil was billed about Tk6.20 lakh for the treatment that allegedly resulted in the failure of both his kidneys. The situation is critical as Shakil now requires a kidney transplant procedure to survive. The writ underlined the urgent nature of Shakil's medical state, underlining that his life is in imminent danger.