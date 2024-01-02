High Court Directs Health Ministry to Lift Barriers in Aerial Medical Evacuation Services

Marking a significant moment in Israel’s medical history, the High Court of Justice has directed the Health Ministry to remove barriers obstructing aerial medical evacuation (Medevac) services. This landmark decision concludes a nine-month stalemate and paves the way for organizations like United Hatzalah and Lahak Aviation to use their helicopters for both routine and emergency medical operations.

Concluding a Medevac Impasse

The High Court’s ruling follows a joint petition from United Hatzalah and Lahak Aviation, which led to an extensive hearing at the court. The long-standing impasse in the Medevac field had been a cause for concern, and this decision marks a critical step forward in resolving it.

Health Minister’s Endorsement

During the hearing, the Health Minister expressed strong support for the use of all available Medevac helicopters. This endorsement emphasized the importance of utilizing every resource at our disposal for medical emergencies, a stance that aligns with the minister’s policy.

The Road Ahead for Medevac Services

The court’s ruling requires the Health Ministry to conform to the minister’s policy and promptly establish regulations for the Medevac field. The exact timeline for these regulatory changes remains uncertain and will be decided in the near future. However, this development marks a pivotal moment for medical services in Israel and opens a new chapter for emergency healthcare in the country.