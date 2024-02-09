High Cost of Insulin Triggers Health Crisis in Somerset: The Story of the Henrys

In the quaint town of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Harold "Pete" Henry and his wife Trina recently marked their 48th anniversary. But this milestone wasn't met with the usual fanfare. Instead, it was overshadowed by a looming health crisis. Pete, a diabetic, was hospitalized due to complications from untreated diabetes. The reason? The soaring cost of prescribed insulin.

A Hidden Struggle in Somerset

The Henrys' predicament is far from an isolated case in Somerset. Colleen Stewart-Tretter, clinic coordinator at Highlands Health in Somerset, reveals that many locals grapple with the exorbitant prices of prescription drugs. The escalating cost of medications has left scores of low-income, underinsured, and uninsured residents in a precarious situation.

Highlands Health, a charitable clinic, has been a beacon of hope for those struggling to afford medical care. Operating one day a week in Somerset, it caters to residents from the Greater Johnstown area, providing free healthcare services.

Highlands Health: A Lifeline Amidst Despair

"We've been fortunate to receive help from Highlands Health," Trina Henry shares. The clinic has been instrumental in alleviating the Henrys' financial burden, covering a significant portion of their prescription costs.

Rosalie Danchanko, director of Highlands Health, acknowledges the challenges in raising awareness about their services. However, she underscores the importance of reaching out to those in need, emphasizing, "Our mission is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to our community."

The Power of Acceptance

Trina Henry advises others facing similar struggles to accept help. "It's not a sign of weakness," she asserts. "Sometimes, you just need a hand to get back on your feet."

Today, the Henrys continue to visit Highlands Health for regular appointments. They are grateful for the genuine care and support they receive. Their story serves as a stark reminder of the prescription affordability issues plaguing not just Somerset, but the nation at large.

As Pete Henry recuperates, he echoes his wife's sentiments, "We're thankful for every bit of help we've received. It's made all the difference."