HHS Report Outlines Initiatives to Reinforce Primary Care in the United States

On November 7, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a report that consolidates initiatives aimed at reinforcing primary care in the United States. The report, based on 2021 recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, underscored the necessity of moving beyond the fee-for-service payment models, which are currently a barrier to primary care access.

Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Modifications

The report outlines modifications to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for 2023 and 2024, which include increased payments for primary care services. These changes are part of an active effort to address financial incentives that hinder access to primary care. The National Association of ACOs and MGMA had previously recommended implementing a corrective action plan rather than financial penalties to encourage compliance with information sharing.

Introduction of ‘Making Care Primary’

In addition to these changes, HHS has launched a new value-based care model, ‘Making Care Primary’, which is currently being piloted in eight states. This model is in line with the growing alliance between primary care physicians and home health agencies, driven by value-based care, patient-centeredness, and an aging population.

Reactions to the Report

The release of the report was met with mixed reactions. Some health experts commended the steps taken towards improving primary care. However, critics expressed disappointment that the report functioned as a summary of ongoing efforts rather than presenting a comprehensive, forward-looking action plan as anticipated. The HHS did not disclose the reason for not proceeding with a more detailed action plan but reiterated its ongoing commitment to prioritizing primary care.

AI Transparency in Health IT

On a related note, on December 13, 2023, the HHS finalized the Health Data Technology and Interoperability Certification Program Updates Algorithm Transparency and Information Sharing (HTI 1) rule. This rule establishes transparency requirements for artificial intelligence (AI) and other predictive algorithms in certified health IT. The aim is to promote responsible AI and implement provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act.