Health

Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions

In an unprecedented account of alleged negligence and assumptions, Angelina Devlin, a Hertfordshire resident, accuses Watford General Hospital of delaying a pivotal cervical cancer diagnosis. Devlin asserts that the hospital’s unjust assumption about her background halted a timely diagnosis and treatment, which could have significantly improved her quality of life and survival chances.

Delayed Diagnosis: The Beginning of a Wrenching Journey

Devlin’s ordeal began in October 2017, when she gave birth at Watford General Hospital. A midwife noted a growth in her cervix. However, no follow-up referral occurred. At the age of 20, Devlin started experiencing acute pain, leading to the detection of a large cervical tumor. She underwent strenuous chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments, but her cancer recurred.

Misguided Assumptions: A Grave Error

The hospital trust acknowledged a grave error in their assessment. They erroneously believed Devlin, who is of Irish heritage, to be from the travelling community. This led them to assume she did not have a permanent address, causing a missed opportunity for an earlier diagnosis. This failure has had profound implications for Devlin, including the loss of her fertility and a considerable reduction in her survival prospects.

Unsettling Resolution: A Fight for Justice

Despite the severe impact on her health, including the removal of her bladder and part of her bowel, Devlin, now 26, has refused a meagre £5,000 offer from the trust. She is not currently pursuing legal action. However, she has managed to go into remission and is learning to walk again. The trust, while expressing regret for Devlin’s dissatisfaction, has refrained from commenting on the specifics of her case.

Devlin continues to face health challenges, including living with an organism that increases her risk of sepsis. Her doctors are working diligently to help her reach the age of 30, a milestone currently shadowed by her ordeal.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

