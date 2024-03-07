Heritage Manor in Youngstown Secures $17,836 Grant for Expanded Adult Day Services

Mahoning County Commissioners, in collaboration with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, have allocated a $17,836 grant from the Ohio Department of Aging's Healthy Aging Grants to Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor. This funding will enhance the facility's capabilities, offering evening and weekend care for residents aged 60 and above. Heritage Manor, located at 517 Gypsy Lane, is recognized for its comprehensive program that caters to individuals needing supervised care during the day or those seeking socialization.

Addressing the Need for Expanded Care

The grant aims to address the growing need for respite visits outside regular daytime hours, providing relief for caregivers and additional social opportunities for homebound adults. With its on-site nursing, wheelchair accessibility, and Veterans Administration approval, Heritage Manor sets a high standard for adult day care services. The introduction of evening and weekend care is expected to significantly benefit both adults in need of constant supervision and their caregivers in Mahoning County.

Impact on the Community

By extending its service hours, Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor will not only offer more flexible care options but also contribute to the mental and physical well-being of its participants. Socialization and professional care are crucial for the elderly, especially those isolated or living with disabilities. This expansion is a step forward in enhancing the quality of life for Mahoning County's senior citizens and supporting their caregivers.

Looking Forward

As Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor prepares to implement these changes, the community watches with anticipation. This grant not only represents a financial boost but signifies a growing recognition of the essential services adult day care centers provide. With the support of the Mahoning County Commissioners and Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, Heritage Manor is set to become a beacon of hope and support for many families.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to the well-being of senior citizens in Mahoning County, ensuring they have access to quality care and socialization opportunities. As Heritage Manor expands its services, it paves the way for a more inclusive and supportive community for our aging population.