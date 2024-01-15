en English
Business

Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus

As the festive season concludes, Herbolario Navarro, a Valencian family business specializing in herbal medicine and natural products, witnesses a surge in demand for cleansing diet products and flu and cold remedies. This increased interest in natural products signifies a broader trend towards sustainability and healthier living, as indicated by General Director Pepe Navarro, the sixth-generation leader of the company.

Company’s Growth and Expansion Plans

After a successful 2022, where sales soared over 36 million euros, marking a 7% increase from the previous year, Navarro anticipates a 15.69% increase in sales in 2023, aiming for 42 million euros. To meet these objectives, the company plans to expand by inaugurating six new stores in 2024, including locations in Barcelona and Valencia. Currently, Herbolario Navarro operates in various Spanish cities offering a varied product range that includes cosmetics, fresh, organic, and vegan products as well as self-help and meditation books.

Standing Out in the Market

With more than 50 physical stores, an online sales portal, and a commitment to local products and fair trade, Herbolario Navarro competes with supermarkets, pharmacies, and other herbalists. It differentiates itself by offering personalized attention from its 360 employees and a focus on family-owned supplier brands. The company’s strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility distances it from greenwashing, despite the higher cost of its products.

Impact on Environment

Herbolario Navarro also collaborates with the Too Good To Go app to combat food waste, saving 60,000 packs of consumable products. This initiative is in alignment with the company’s aim to grow without compromising their core values, which include caring for health and the planet. To cater to the demands of informed customers, the company has diversified its staff, hiring pharmacists, biologists, and healthcare professionals.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

