Herbalife 5km Sustain Run at UiTM Campuses Ignites Healthy Lifestyle Among Malaysian Youths

More than 4,600 Malaysians took a significant stride towards health and wellness by participating in the Herbalife 5km Sustain Run, held across four Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) campuses. This event was a part of the larger Live Your Best Life Herbalife Run 2023, which saw over 15,000 participants from across the Asia-Pacific region, collectively covering over a million kilometres. The run in Malaysia, especially significant for its collaboration with UiTM, underscored a shared commitment to fostering a health-conscious younger generation.

Building a Foundation for Health-Conscious Youths

The event, taking place in Shah Alam, Seremban, Jasin, and Permatang Pauh, not only brought together running enthusiasts but also highlighted the ongoing partnership between Herbalife and UiTM focused on nutrition and sports science. Despite the rainy weather, participants, including 22-year-old computer science student Muhammad Hazim Zuhairi Azahari who emerged as the winner, showcased their resilience and passion for health. Steven Chin, Herbalife Malaysia and Singapore general manager, emphasized the run as a reflection of the enduring partnership aimed at nurturing a more active and health-aware generation.

Encouraging Personal and Community Growth

Assoc Prof Dr Shahsuzan Zakaria, UiTM Student Affairs Department director of student development, remarked on the importance of collaborating with industry leaders like Herbalife to provide students with essential exposure and opportunities for personal development. Nurul Izzati Mohazir, a 21-year-old participant from the Faculty of Applied Sciences, shared how the event inspired her and her peers to maintain a healthy lifestyle beyond the run. This initiative aligns with Herbalife's mission to foster community spirit and encourage a proactive approach to health among youths.

A Positive Impact on Children's Nutrition

Aside from promoting fitness and wellness among participants, the Live Your Best Life Herbalife Run 2023 also had a philanthropic aspect, raising US$61,000 (RM289,000) for the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation. This contribution is part of a larger effort that has raised US$300,000 (RM1.4mil) since 2020 to support nutrition for needy children across the Asia-Pacific. Such initiatives underscore the importance of combining community engagement with tangible support for vulnerable groups, reinforcing the belief that a healthy lifestyle and social responsibility can go hand in hand.