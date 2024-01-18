Hepatitis Outbreak in Gaza Shelters: UN Flags Health Crisis Amid Conflict

The United Nations (UN) has raised an alarm over an outbreak of hepatitis amongst the Palestinian population housed in shelters within the Gaza Strip. This grim development was disclosed by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a sobering statement that pointed towards the shelters managed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The OCHA statement painted a disquieting picture of the lives of Palestinians in these shelters, focusing on the lack of improvement in access to household and drinking water in Gaza City and its northern regions. This alarming scenario raises serious concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases due to consumption from unsafe sources, with the spotlight now on this hepatitis outbreak.

Collapsing Healthcare and Rising Casualties

The situation is further exacerbated by the dire state of the healthcare system in Gaza, which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is on the brink of a comprehensive collapse due to severe shortages of medical resources and life-saving equipment. The organization has also highlighted the urgent need for protection, food, clean water, shelter, sanitation, and medicine for civilians in Gaza, cautioning that overcrowding as a result of mass displacement and unsafe living conditions increases the risk of disease.

This hepatitis outbreak underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a region already grappling with political instability and conflict. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, a staggering 15,207 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The number of those reported missing has risen to over 7,500, with the count of injuries reaching 40,650. The current hepatitis outbreak is yet another grim chapter in an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.