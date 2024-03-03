Henrico County Unveils Virginia's First Youth Crisis Receiving Center

Henrico County, Virginia, marks a significant advancement in youth mental health care with the inauguration of its first Crisis Receiving Center designed specifically for young individuals in mental health crises. Located at St. Joseph's Villa on the Brook Road campus, this pioneering facility aims to offer a more suitable alternative to hospital emergency rooms for children and teenagers aged 7 to 17. With construction commencing in April 2023, the $1 million, 1,800-square-foot center is set to open its doors in March, heralding a new era in accessible mental health services for the youth.

Addressing an Urgent Need

The opening of the Crisis Receiving Center comes at a critical time, as Virginia ranks 48th nationally in terms of access to mental health care for young people. Jenny Friar, CEO of St. Joseph's Villa, expressed pride in contributing to this essential service, highlighting the urgent necessity for accessible, youth-specific emergency mental and behavioral health care. The center's design includes ligature-resistant fixtures to ensure safety, along with rooms dedicated to assessment, therapy, and calming, plus a special area for families.

A Community Effort

The project received widespread support from the community, including members of the Henrico Board of Supervisors. Board member Roscoe D. Cooper III emphasized the center's potential to significantly impact young individuals and their families in Henrico and beyond by providing rapid access to mental health services. Funded by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the initiative represents a collaborative endeavor aimed at filling a critical gap in the state's mental health care infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

As the Crisis Receiving Center prepares to welcome its first visitors, there is a sense of hope among county leaders and healthcare professionals. The facility is not just a building; it's a beacon of hope for young people facing mental health challenges, offering them timely and effective support. St. Joseph's Villa will spearhead operations, ensuring that the services provided meet the dire needs of the community. This center could very well serve as a model for similar facilities nationwide, addressing the pressing need for youth-specific mental health care services.