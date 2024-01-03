en English
en English
Health

Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Henri Brammer, a nine-year-old lad from Stoke, found his Christmas excitement replaced by an unexpected headache, a mere precursor to a life-changing ordeal. Initially dismissed as holiday jitters by his mother, Carly, the boy’s symptoms soon took a grave turn, including a swollen eye and creeping lethargy. As his condition rapidly deteriorated, a trip to the local A&E in December 2022 marked the beginning of a medical journey that would test the resilience of young Henri.

Unveiling the Hidden Danger

As doctors scrambled to understand Henri’s condition, a CT scan laid bare a chilling truth. A significant accumulation of pus on his brain, a condition warranting immediate surgical intervention. Swiftly transferred to Alder Hey hospital, Henri would undergo three major surgical procedures, each a testament to his burgeoning fortitude.

From Strep A to Empyema

His diagnosis? Strep A, a common bacterium often causing minor infections, had led to empyema, a dreaded collection of pus within the brain. A severe case by any standard, Henri’s condition required rigorous medical attention. Yet, the young boy’s spirit remained unbroken, his eyes set firmly on recovery.

A Gratitude Expressed in Generosity

Following his recovery, Henri was discharged on January 17. But his journey was far from over. He dedicated himself to fundraising for Alder Hey hospital, a heartfelt gesture of gratitude for the care he received. By his 10th birthday in November, Henri aimed to raise £10,000. Yet, the charismatic lad surpassed this goal, collecting a staggering £25,000. His actions not only expressed appreciation but also resonated deeply within his community, earning him a coveted Your Heroes award.

Henri’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of health, the importance of vigilance, and the indomitable spirit of humanity. His story, from patient to benefactor, from ordeal to gratitude, echoes in the halls of Alder Hey hospital and the hearts of Stoke’s inhabitants.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

