HelixBind Triumphs in LymeX Diagnostics Prize With Innovative Lyme Disease Solution

HelixBind, a forerunner in the field of innovative diagnostics for invasive infections, has been lauded as a Phase 2 winner of the LymeX Diagnostics Prize. This prestigious award, a joint venture of The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, recognizes groundbreaking advancements in the creation of new diagnostics for Lyme disease. Lyme disease is the most prevalent vector-borne illness in the United States, accounting for nearly half a million cases each year.

Revolutionizing Lyme Disease Diagnostics

Current diagnostics for Lyme disease primarily rely on antibody detection, an approach that does not yield accurate results until 4 to 6 weeks post-infection. HelixBind's diagnostic solution, dubbed RaPID/LD, is a game-changer in this context. It aims for ultra-sensitive direct detection of active Borrelia infections from whole blood. This approach stands to significantly expedite diagnosis and improve treatment outcomes for patients.

Proprietary Detection Techniques

The RaPID/LD utilizes novel sample preparation and proprietary detection techniques to identify pathogens even in complex samples such as synovial fluid and cerebrospinal fluid. This tremendous leap in technology has not just won the attention of the medical community but also the acclaim of significant stakeholders in Lyme disease research and treatment.

LymeX Diagnostics Prize

Over fifty teams competed in the LymeX competition, vying for recognition and advancement in their pursuit of better diagnostics for Lyme disease. Following a rigorous selection process, HelixBind was among the five teams advanced to the next phase, a distinction partly attributed to the generous $10 million pledge to the prize from the Cohen Foundation.

HelixBind's Progress and Recognition

HelixBind's platform, which includes RaPID/BSI for bloodstream infections causing sepsis, has already won the Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. The company invites anyone interested to follow its progress and learn more about its groundbreaking technologies on its official website and LinkedIn profile.