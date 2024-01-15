Helen Ryvar to Speak at Positive Fest 4: A Focus on Energy and Mental Well-being

Helen Ryvar, a single mother from Llay, etched her name in the annals of the Guinness World Records by accomplishing an astounding feat of 500 continuous half marathons, all in the pursuit of a noble cause. Her unstoppable strides were not just a personal challenge but a philanthropic mission, aimed at raising funds for the mental health charity MIND, in a touching tribute to her late husband.

Running as Therapy

For Ryvar, running is more than a physical activity; it’s her personal therapy, her sanctuary in the face of life’s adversities. She has leveraged this restorative power to rise above the trials of life, transforming her personal journey into a beacon of hope for others struggling with their mental health. Her story will now inspire attendees at the upcoming Positive Fest 4 – The Energy Edition, where she is set to share her experiences and insights on regaining vitality and positivity.

A Festival of Energy

Scheduled for February 18 at the Chester Racecourse’s Pavillion, Positive Fest 4 is a unique event focusing on the management of energy for enhanced physical and mental well-being. Created by Nick Wood and co-organized by Helen Shanley, the festival is an immersive blend of activities such as yoga, music, and inspiring presentations. The primary objective is to introduce attendees to new thought patterns and practices that can help them lead more fulfilling lives.

Notable Figures and a Noble Cause

The festival’s roster is studded with notable figures, including Yoga Goddess Lucy Beckworth and energy educator Adam White. Their contributions will serve to enrich the event, providing attendees with a variety of perspectives and techniques to explore. In its fourth iteration in Chester, PositiveFest is maintaining its tradition of supporting mental health charities. All profits from the event will be channeled towards these essential organizations, further underlining the festival’s commitment to fostering healthier minds and communities.