Helen Flanagan Overcomes Psychosis Episode, Cites ADHD Medication Reaction

Helen Flanagan, the beloved former Coronation Street star, recently opened up about experiencing a severe episode of psychosis, attributing it to an adverse reaction to ADHD medication. Following her split from footballer Scott Sinclair, with whom she shares three children, Flanagan has candidly discussed her mental health struggles during December and January. The actress highlighted the emotional turmoil she faced in the aftermath of her breakup and her attempt to manage her mental health with medication, which unfortunately led to an unforeseen psychotic episode.

Struggle Amidst Transition

Flanagan's revelation came through a heartfelt Instagram post, marking her return to social media after a months-long hiatus. She detailed the challenges she faced transitioning to a single working mum, amidst dealing with the emotional weight of her breakup. Her situation was further complicated when the ADHD medication she took in hopes of alleviating her struggles instead propelled her into a days-long psychosis, forcing her to withdraw from a highly anticipated theatre tour.

ADHD and Mental Health Awareness

The incident sheds light on the broader issues of ADHD management and mental health awareness. ADHD, a condition often diagnosed in childhood, can persist into adulthood, affecting behavior and impulse control. Flanagan's experience underscores the importance of careful medication management and the potential risks associated with treatment. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and support for those struggling with mental health issues, particularly in high-pressure situations such as navigating a public career while balancing personal life challenges.

Path to Recovery

Despite the setback, Flanagan expressed optimism about her current mental health, attributing her recovery to therapy and support from her family. She emphasized the transformative power of addressing and working through personal issues, which has led her to a "really good happy place." Her story is not only a testament to her resilience but also serves as an important reminder of the complexities surrounding mental health treatment and the need to approach it with sensitivity and comprehensive care.

Flanagan's candidness in sharing her ordeal brings attention to the ongoing conversation about mental health, the challenges of ADHD, and the sometimes unpredictable journey of finding the right treatment. As she continues her journey toward healing, her experience can serve as both a caution and an inspiration, highlighting the importance of understanding, compassion, and support in overcoming mental health challenges.