Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to Open Unique Medical Psychiatric Unit

In a pioneering move, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is set to open a unique medical psychiatric unit in the spring. This specialized facility, the first of its kind in Michigan, will cater to children grappling with mental health crises and concurrent medical conditions, such as diabetes, seizure disorders, or injuries requiring rehabilitation.

A Holistic Approach to Children's Health

Dr. Brittany Barber Garcia, the chief of pediatric psychology at the hospital, underlined that the unit aims to treat the 'whole child.' It is anticipated to serve patients from across the state and potentially the Great Lakes region. The facility will feature 12 beds, and patients are expected to stay for seven to ten days for stabilization before being referred to other forms of care.

Addressing a Growing Need

The past decade has witnessed a burgeoning need for mental health care, and this unit is strategically positioned to fill a gap for children with complex health needs. The hospital forecasts that the unit will reach capacity quickly due to high demand.

Comprehensive Care and Funding

A multidisciplinary team of over 50 professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, medical physicians, social workers, and chaplains, will provide comprehensive care. The unit is a result of community donations, state funding, and an investment by Corewell Health, totaling $17 million. Corewell Health is currently recruiting staff for the new unit, further amplifying its commitment to children's health.