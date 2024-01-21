Heat-Stricken Teens from Soundsplash Festival Face Health Scare on Overheated Ritchies Bus

On a recent Sunday, an unexpected health scare gripped a group of teenagers on their return from the Soundsplash music festival in Raglan. The bus they were traveling in, a Ritchies vehicle, was forced to halt on the Southern Motorway in Karaka after multiple passengers fainted due to heat-related illnesses. The absence of air conditioning on the bus, which had been cited as the cause of their discomfort, added a harrowing layer to their journey back to Auckland.

Faintings Trigger Emergency Stop

Newshub reporters at the scene described a dramatic situation with passengers using water bottles to cool themselves and hands as makeshift fans. The bus was made to stop after passengers implored the driver to consider their deteriorating health conditions. The bus's air conditioning had failed after just 20 minutes into the journey, escalating the discomfort on board.

Police and Medical Intervention

Once the bus stopped, police were swift to provide traffic management assistance, ensuring the bus was moved to a safer location. Simultaneously, St John dispatched an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and an operations manager to the scene.

Coping with the Crisis

The medical team assessed around six patients, who exhibited symptoms of severe heat-related illnesses. Despite the trying conditions, passengers commended the bus driver's efforts to manage the situation. The unbearable heat led to several stops, including a 40-minute break at a McDonald's, in an attempt to cool down and recover.