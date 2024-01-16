Heating Main Burst Floods Russian City Streets with Boiling Water

In the heart of Russia, a city named Nizhny Novgorod experienced a catastrophic event when a heating main burst, flooding streets with boiling water. This unexpected incident led to several pedestrians suffering burns due to the sudden gush of hot water. The incident was caught on camera, with multiple videos surfacing on social media platforms, painting a daunting picture of the situation. The videos vividly depicted the scene – streets engulfed in steam, rising from the flooded pavements amidst a snowy backdrop.

Utilities Disruption in Nizhny Novgorod

The aftermath of this unfortunate event led to an abrupt disruption of heating services in more than 20 apartment buildings, leaving over 3,000 residents in the cold. The local utility company, Teploenergo, accepted the issue and immediately initiated efforts to restore the heating services. In one of the shared videos, a man was seen struggling to navigate through the steam, which he compared to a 'banya,' a traditional Russian sauna, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Casualties of the Boiling Water Flood

The health department reported that at least 10 individuals, including a child, were inflicted with burns due to the hot water flood. The child was reportedly hospitalized, while the rest of the victims are expected to be treated as outpatients. In an act of responsibility, Ilya Khalturin, the CEO of Teploenergo, pledged to cover the medical expenses of the injured victims.

A Pattern of Utility Outages Across Russia

This incident is not an isolated case but part of a larger pattern of utility outages that have been disrupting life across Russia. Since the beginning of the year, half of the regions in Russia have experienced glitches in utilities, such as water, heating, or power services, according to a report by the news website 7x7. Such incidents underline the importance of maintaining and upgrading utility infrastructure to avoid such life-threatening situations in the future.