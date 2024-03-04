Heatherside Care Home in Basingstoke Upholds 'Good' Rating Post CQC Inspection

Heatherside Care Home, a distinguished residential service situated in Scures Hill, Nately Scures, has once again received a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), reaffirming its commitment to providing superior care and accommodation for seniors. Operating under Pearl Care (Norwich) Limited, the home caters to up to 34 individuals over the age of 65. The CQC's comprehensive assessment spanned from December 11 to December 18, 2023, with an on-site visit on December 12, marking a significant milestone for the facility.

A Culture of Continuous Improvement

The recent inspection highlighted the establishment's robust systems for monitoring and enhancing safety protocols, ensuring the wellbeing of residents. Notably, the report praised the home for its clear and effective strategies to review and drive improvement concerning safety incidents. This approach extends to staff training, where emphasis is placed on learning from and sharing information about safety events, thus fostering an environment of continuous improvement and proactive care.

Commitment to Safety and Quality Care

Leadership at Heatherside Care Home has been instrumental in cultivating a positive learning culture that prioritizes residents' safety, enabling the delivery of high-quality care and support. The inspection findings underscored the management's role in guiding staff to recognize and integrate best practices into their daily routines, ensuring that safety remains central to their care delivery. Moreover, the feedback from residents and their families has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a general sense of safety and satisfaction with the services provided.

Engagement and Feedback: Keys to Success

The care home's approach to engaging with residents and their relatives has been a critical factor in its success. Through regular meetings and surveys, Heatherside ensures that all stakeholders have ample opportunities to share their experiences and contribute to the ongoing development of care practices. Nicky Parsons, the registered care manager, expressed gratitude for the team's dedication and the trust placed in them by families, vowing to continue delivering exceptional care and maintaining a safe, joyful living environment for its residents.

This recent evaluation by the CQC not only reaffirms Heatherside Care Home's status as a leading provider of elderly care but also sets a benchmark for other facilities striving to achieve excellence in care and safety. The positive outcomes of such inspections play a crucial role in building public trust and confidence in residential care services, highlighting the importance of transparency, engagement, and a steadfast commitment to quality care.