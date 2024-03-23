Heather Mills Battles Lyme Disease, Saves Vegan Empire VBites Amid Health Crisis

Sir Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills has shared her harrowing health journey, revealing her battle with Lyme Disease that led her to consume only liquid food for three years. This ordeal came after a misdiagnosis following her return from Cambodia, bringing to light the severe consequences of the disease, including a burst appendix and gallbladder removal. Amidst her health struggles, Mills managed to save her vegan business, VBites, from collapse, attributing her survival to her strict diet and showcasing her resilience in the face of adversity.

A Grueling Health Battle

Heather Mills, at 56, opened up about her debilitating encounter with Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection transmitted by ticks. Initially misdiagnosed as dengue fever, the disease wreaked havoc on her health, leading to a burst appendix and unnecessary gallbladder removal. These complications forced Mills to rely on a liquid diet for an extended period, enduring constant agony. Her experience sheds light on the importance of accurate diagnosis and the often-overlooked severity of Lyme Disease.

VBites: From Brink of Collapse to Revival

Despite her health challenges, Mills displayed remarkable business acumen by rescuing her vegan food company, VBites, from the verge of bankruptcy. Launched in 1993, VBites faced significant hurdles due to Brexit and rising energy costs, pushing it towards administration. In a determined effort to save her business, and with a strong critique of the meat industry's role in its challenges, Mills secured a last-minute deal worth £1m to buy back the company's assets. This bold move underscores her commitment to the vegan cause and her critique of the broader food industry dynamics.

Implications for Future Food Choices

Mills' ordeal with Lyme Disease and her subsequent dietary adjustments highlight the broader implications of food choices on health and wellness. Her advocacy for a vegan diet, spurred by personal health crises, offers a unique perspective on the potential of plant-based nutrition. Moreover, her efforts to revive VBites present an encouraging narrative for the future of vegan businesses, suggesting resilience in the face of industry challenges. As Mills continues to advocate for veganism, her story serves as a catalyst for conversation on the intersections of health, diet, and environmental sustainability.